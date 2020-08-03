Outer Banks waits as Tropical Storm Isaias creeps up the coast

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to creep up the coast, those in the Outer Banks are watching to see what it does next.

“As far as I know it’s headed this way,” said Greenville resident, Tyrone Higgs.

Sunday at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, the focus was on reeling in the big one.

“I figured the storm would bring the fishes in, but with everything else, you have to have patience,” added Tyrone Higgs, Jr.

A look from the pier to the beach and you’d never know Isaias is coming. People crowed the sand and the surf.

“I’ve seen a lot of storms come and a lot of them go,” said Elizabeth City resident Tony Griffin.

Griffin comes here every year. He checked in yesterday with no thought about delaying his vacation.

“I’ve been here 60 years,” he said. “I’m not too worried about this one.”

“I know we should get most of the wind Monday or Tuesday, or something like that,” Higgs said.

Higgs is here with his son, Tyrone, Junior. They plan to be gone by the time the storm arrives.

“That’s why I’m trying to get away from it,” Higgs added.

“I usually get concerned the day it gets closer,” Griffin said. “So Monday I will be paying attention to it.”

So far, evacuations have been ordered for Okracoke and Hatteras Islands. On mainland Dare County people plan to stay put, but keep their eyes on what the storm is doing.

