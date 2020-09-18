Outer Banks expecting conditions to worsen following remnants of Sally, impacts from Hurricane Teddy

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Parts of the Outer Banks may experience significant storm-related conditions this weekend following the remnants of Sally combined with impacts from Hurricane Teddy.

Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island are expecting coastal flooding, high winds, storm surges, beach erosion, and strong rip currents.

Additionally, NWS Newport/Morehead City issued a Coastal Flood Warning from 7 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Monday. Two to four feet of flooding above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near the shorelines and tidal waterways.

The NWS also issued a High Surf Advisory on Friday lasting until 2 p.m. Wednesday that may bring in large breaking waves between eight and 12 feet. The strong winds beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend could bring more extensive coastal flooding impacts.

Dare County Emergency Management officials say the high tides bring the threat of coastal flooding around the time of high tide on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday evening’s high tide will occur at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday’s high tides will take place at approximately 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., and Sunday morning’s high tide will be around 10 a.m.

Hurricane Teddy may bring in significant beach erosion and ocean overwash as the storm passes offshore of the Outer Banks late Sunday and into Monday.

Ocean overwash along parts of N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island could cause temporary closures of the roadway during periods of high tide. Those residing within oceanfront properties should also take action to protect their property from flooding.

Standing water along NC-12

(Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Strong winds and rough surf will also result in an increased risk of strong rip currents. Even the most experienced swimmers are advised to stay out of the ocean due to the dangerous surf conditions that will be created in all areas of Dare County throughout the weekend.

Dare County Emergency Management is asking visitors to be mindful of Hurricane Teddy and the remnants of Sally and is encouraging travelers to and from Hatteras Island to consider leaving early or to adjust their arrival and departure times to avoid high tide.

For the most up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City. For information on N.C. Highway 12 road conditions, click here.

