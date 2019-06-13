Osprey x-ray shows bird shot three times in lifetime

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – A mature female osprey was found wounded on the sound side this past Saturday.

X-rays of the injured bird found a fresh wound on her right chest, most likely caused by a 22 caliber rifle bullet, according to the Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Courtesy of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation

The bullet is believed to be very deep, making it dangerous to remove. The bird suffered minimal nerve damage.

Courtesy of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation

Along with the new injury, the bird also had healed wounds, showing she had been shot twice before; once in the lower left leg with a 22 caliber air rifle pellet and once with a number 8 or 9 shotgun pellet in the back of her left knee.

The bird is currently under the care of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation. The organization urges the public to be aware that ospreys are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

If you are aware of any individuals shooting or poisoning birds of prey, please call the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission at 1-800-662-7137.