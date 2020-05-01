‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’ launches in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — As a way to help those experiencing financial difficulties in Currituck County due to the coronavirus, county officials have launched “Operation Love Thy Neighbor.”

For the entire month of May, the county will be collecting monetary donations from people, businesses, and community organizations. The donations will be used to purchase Food Lion gift cards and in June, the cards will be given to the residents who reached out for help.

To receive a gift card, there is no application or proof of financial hardship needed just proof of county residency.

The cards will be for an allotted amount and come with restrictions that will not allow the purchasing of alcohol or tobacco products.

An exact distribution date has not been announced yet but there will likely be two drive-thru locations where the cards will be given out, one in the northern area and one in the southern.

One card is allowed per residence.

The N.C. Cooperative Extension in Currituck County is planning to help by handing out materials and activities for children, seed packets and planting guides, and a healthy recipe booklet.

More donation information can be found online.

Latest News