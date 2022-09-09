MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are being asked to avoid the approximately two-mile stretch of beach adjacent to Rodanthe.

According to a press release, visitors should avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive due to ocean overwash, rough surf and debris from nearby houses, which includes open and damaged septic tanks on the beach.

There are also house-moving activities occurring on multiple properties near the beach.

Ocean water washes underneath a house in Rodanthe, N.C. NPS Photo

The distant Hurricane Earl has produced ocean overwash on Seashore beaches since Thursday and is expected to impact beaches through the weekend.

Visitors are asked to avoid the beach until early next week when ocean conditions are expected to improve.