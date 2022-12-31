JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report.

Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the death of the child and made the arrest.

Investigators were working with the District Attorney’s Office along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, due to McGill being an active duty Marine. Police did not reveal where McGill was stationed.

He was being held in the Onslow County Jail under no bond.

The call for help came in at 2:20 p.m. to 123 Zack Circle, APt. B. Jacksonville police, fire and emergency services along with Onslow County EMS responded. Life-saving measures were taken on the child, who was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.