One taken to hospital after crash involving car, school bus in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger car and a school bus in Camden County.

The Camden County sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday on U.S. 158 near Gumberry Road in Camden County.

There was one person in the car at the time of the crash, and students on board the bus.

The sheriff didn’t immediately have information on whether anyone on the bus was injured, but said the person in the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital.

10 On Your Side has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information. The time of the crash and extent of any injuries still hadn’t been released as of 6 p.m.

