One person dead following overnight crash in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The NC State Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating after an accident killed one person in Perquimans County early Sunday morning.

The call for the accident came just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the 100 block of Cove Road.

Officials say the still-unidentified victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say they are now working with the victim’s family for additional support following the accident.

No further information have been released.

