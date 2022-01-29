One dog dies, 60 others rescued from ‘unsanitary and inhumane’ conditions in NC

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — One dog has died after being rescued from “unsanitary and inhumane living conditions” in Moyock. 60 others were rescued and taken to a local animal shelter for care.

According to Currituck County officials, the 47 adults and 14 puppies were rescued from “unsanitary and inhumane living conditions” at the Bentwood Labradors in Moyock and taken to a local animal shelter for care.

One dog has died and several others were taken for emergency medical treatment.

(photo: Currituck County Government)

The rest of the dogs are being assed at the animal shelter. An announcement will be made at a later date with any possible adoptions.

The dog’s original owner is facing several charges.

Four dogs and seven cats were also rescued from “unsanitary and inhumane living conditions” in a separate incident on Knotts Island.

(photo: Currituck Animal Shelter)

