One arrested, two at large in bogus check scheme in Gates County

GATESVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County sheriff is hoping to get more information about the scope of a fraudulent check scheme from the one man who is already in custody.

Zachary Breasette, 32, of Chesapeake was arrested by Gates authorities last week, but Sheriff Ray Campbell says he was working with two accomplices when he tried to pass a bogus check at the Southern Bank branch on Main Street.

Campbell says, to the untrained eye, Breasette’s fake check looked pretty real.

“We were all amazed at how clear and sharp this was done. You couldn’t hold it in your hand and look at it and tell, I mean it was amazing,” the sheriff said.

It’s unclear why it had the name of a contractor supply company in Elizabeth City, and Campbell says he knows of nothing connecting the company with Breasette.

“The teller did an outstanding job” recognizing something was suspicious, Campbell said.

Her first red flag was likely when she saw Breasette walking up to her drive-thru window. Campbell says Breasette was working with two accomplices who dropped him off and then circled the area. Plus, Breasette seemed to be in a hurry.

“He got really antsy and needed to leave, and told [the teller] he needed to get to work,” Campbell said, and the accomplices were urging Breasette to get out of there by shouting “Come on dude, let’s go.”

The teller held on to Breasette’s ID, knowing he wouldn’t leave without it. A deputy arrived, Breasette got arrested, and the two others got away.



They were likely the masterminds because according to the sheriff, Breasette’s cut of the $2,988 check would have been just $200.