Officials to close parts of NC 12 due to ‘hazardous conditions’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials plan to close N.C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge (Oregon Inlet) to Rodanthe starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

NCDOT CLOSING NC12 FROM BASNIGHT BRIDGE TO RODANTHE AT 5PM DUE TO HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. Stay safe and stay off the road! Conditions will continue to deteriorate overnight and into tomorrow. https://t.co/iEvfy4hqtj — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) November 16, 2019

The coastal storm has made travel along N.C. 12, the Outer Banks main thoroughfare, dangerous, NCDOT officials said Saturday afternoon.

They warn there will be almost no visibility due to windblown sand accumulating on the highway and it is becoming unsafe for NCDOT maintenance crews working to clear the road.

Ocean overwash onto N.C. 12 is likely during high tide cycles later today and tomorrow.

The weather is likely to become progressively worse tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing heavy rain and wind to the Outer Banks and coastal North Carolina.

NCDOT crews will be back out early tomorrow to assess N.C. 12 and determine when the closure can be lifted.

Continued hazardous conditions can also be expected through Sunday.

