Officials: No injuries after military helicopter makes forced landing in Onslow County

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said a CH-53E from Marine Corps Air Station New River was forced to perform a precautionary emergency landing Thursday in Onslow County.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of the Dixon community.

A photo sent by WNCT viewer Lillith Mallett shows the helicopter on fire in a field.

All crew members aboard are safe and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The reason for the precautionary landing is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and Onslow County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene.