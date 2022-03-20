NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol are investigating after the body of a man was found in the road in Newport Sunday morning.

Officials said the Newport man, whose name has not been released, was found dead around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Harris Road. A passerby stopped and called 911 after finding the body in the road. Officials have identified the victim and are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death. The victim’s body was transported to Carteret Health Care.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call crime-stoppers at 252-726-INFO.