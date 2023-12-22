CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Edenton Police Department warned the public of a dangerous batch of suspected fentanyl that may be circulating the community, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to several calls for apparent overdose that caused four death in the past 10 days. It’s believed fentanyl was a contributing factor.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484,

the Police Department at 252-482-5144 or the NCSBI at 252-347-0572.