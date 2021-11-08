Officials: Body of Durham man found washed ashore at Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Cape Lookout National Seashore said in a news release that the body of a man washed ashore Monday morning.

The news release said the body of Gregory L. Miller, 65, was found after it washed ashore at the north end of South Core Banks. Miller had been staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp, a group of cabins at the park that can only be reached by boat.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Park Rangers have started an investigation into the cause of death.