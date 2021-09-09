Ocracoke Ferry transitions to fall schedule Sept. 14

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Ferry will return to its fall schedule starting Sept. 14.
The off-season schedule is as follows:
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight.
- Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.
The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will keep the above schedule through the off-season.
The Hatteras route will switch to a full winter schedule Nov. 2.
View the complete ferry schedule here.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.