Ocracoke Ferry transitions to fall schedule Sept. 14

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Ferry will return to its fall schedule starting Sept. 14.

The off-season schedule is as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.

7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m. Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight.

5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight. Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will keep the above schedule through the off-season.

The Hatteras route will switch to a full winter schedule Nov. 2.

View the complete ferry schedule here.