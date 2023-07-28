OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – Through Labor Day, the Ocracoke passenger ferry will have an extended operating schedule.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express originally was set to end its summer season on July 31, but due to demand and funding, it now will continue through September 4.

The Ferry Division Interim Director Jed Dixon said, “This extension will give summer visitors to the Outer Banks a chance to experience the fastest, easiest way to take a day trip to Ocracoke Island.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 70-minute ride takes people between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village.

Here is the schedule through September 4, below.

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

One change is on the schedule for next week. On August 1, the Ocracoke Express will undergo planned maintenance. It is expected to last one or two days. Plan accordingly.

Make reservations for the ferry at the link here or call 1-800-BY-FERRY.