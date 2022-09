HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry ended its 2022 seasonal services Wednesday due to the inclement weather projected to impact the Outer Banks.

According to a press release, the passenger ferry service was scheduled to end Friday, however strong winds and heavy rain being carried in by Hurricane Ian are projected to interrupt services over the weekend.

Travelers are urged to check on their routes’ status via the Twitter fee found on ncferry.org.