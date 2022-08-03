HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry resumed services Wednesday after being out of service since July 27.

According to a press release, the ferry was out of service due to mechanical issues but has resumed services with the 1 p.m. departure from Hatteras.

The Ocracoke Express offers seasonal services that take people between Hatteras and the north end of Ocracoke Island.

Daily departures are at the following times:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.

Passengers can make reservations for the ferry online at www.ncferry.org or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.