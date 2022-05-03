HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The brand new Ocracoke Express passenger ferry is accepting reservations for the fourth season of passenger ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village.

The new boat will open for its 2022 season on May 17 with three daily round trips. It will carry up to 129 passengers.

The 70-minute ride between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village will carry passengers around the village to shops, restaurants and attractions.

“The passenger ferry will make a summer day trip to Ocracoke easy and convenient,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “People can make reservations on the phone, online or in person and know exactly what time they’ll be leaving and returning.”

Pricing for the ferry is $5 for one-way fares with a $1 additional charge for bicycles. Children 3 and under who can share a seat with an adult can ride for free.

Reservations up to 90 days in advance are available online or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.