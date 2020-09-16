Ocracoke Campground season extended through winter at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Ocracoke Campground announced on Wednesday it will stay open at Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) for the entire year.

Typically, the campground closes after Thanksgiving weekend but this year, all 136 sites will be open through the winter. Reservations are recommended to secure a spot at Ocracoke, Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds.

“We are extending the camping season at the Ocracoke Campground through the winter to provide more opportunities for camping at the Seashore,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

In addition to camping on Ocracoke Island, the Oregon Inlet Campground on Bodie Island will also remain open through the winter.

“We will evaluate its use this winter and determine if year-round camping on Ocracoke will be continued in the future. Last year, we decided to keep the Oregon Inlet Campground open all winter and it was well-used. Extended camping seasons align with our plans to modernize campgrounds and broaden the opportunities for the public to have high-quality camping experiences,” Hallac continued.

To make a reservation, visit recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777. To learn more about camping at the Seashore, click here.







