HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are seeking volunteers to be lighthouse keepers on Ocracoke Island this summer.

Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore are looking for volunteers to live and work on the island from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The volunteers will help staff the lighthouse and provide basic upkeep of the site.

Free housing on Ocracoke will be offered in exchange for 32 hours of volunteering a week.

