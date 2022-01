The Vivens Aqua on the beach

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — A 55-foot yacht washed up on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore early Tuesday morning.

The Vivens Aqua’s grounding happened around 1 a.m. near the south end of Ocracoke Island.

It’s unclear what led to the grounding, but park officials and the Coast Guard were working with the owner to have it removed.