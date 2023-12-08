MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The Wright Brothers National Memorial is hosting a first flight event for the 120th anniversary of the first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight.

The first flight anniversary event will take place on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. The Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever will all join in to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Park entrance fees will be waived for the special event.

The First Flight Society will be inducting Walter and Olive Ann Beech this year for their accomplishments in aviation history.

Walter Beech was a military pilot during World War I and eventually became one of the early leaders of the growing airplane industry, according to the First Flight Society.

Olive Ann Beech, Walters’ wife, was often called the “First Lady of Aviation,” and was the first woman to lead a major aircraft company, Beech Aircraft, one of the most successful airplane companies in the world.

A classic Beech aircraft will be on display during the event as a part of the special celebration.

The event will include the following guest speakers: David Hallac – Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

– Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. Mike Fonseca – President, First Flight Society.

– President, First Flight Society. David True – Lead Interpretive Ranger, Wright Brothers National Memorial.

– Lead Interpretive Ranger, Wright Brothers National Memorial. C.K. Lee – President, American Bonanza Society.

A portrait of the Beeches will be unveiled after the speeches, and will be available to view in the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitor center until next year’s anniversary event.

A wreath laying ceremony by the descendants of the witnesses of the first flight is set to follow the unveiling of the portrait of Walter and Olive Ann Beech.

The entire event will be livestreamed by Outer Banks Forever for those who cannot attend.