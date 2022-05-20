KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman riding a bicycle was killed in a crash Friday in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Lt. Helms with Kitty Hawk Police confirmed the incident happened around 12:35 p.m.

He said the cyclist was in the center turn lane on N. Croatan Highway, near W. Lillian Street, when a driver traveling south on N. Croatan Highway “made an unsafe move” and hit the woman.

The cyclist died from her injuries at the hospital.

While the crash remains under investigation, police said impairment and speed were determined not to be factors.

WAVY spoke with a witness at the scene who said the vehicle involved was a pickup truck.

Police have not released the victim’s name yet.