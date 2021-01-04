Woman caught with controlled substances during traffic stop in Kill Devil Hills

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman in Kill Devil Hills has been arrested after she was caught with controlled substances during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Officials say a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy was around the A-District area when the deputy conducted a traffic stop near 808 South Croatan Highway around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

A K-9 with the deputy was alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, officials say the K-9 was able to find unspecified amounts of heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia which were then seized.

Deputies later arrested 41-year-old April Marie Sharp. She facing charges of felony possession of heroin. Sharp was also given citations for misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Sharp is currently being held on a $6,000 secured bond.