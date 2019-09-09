1  of  7
Closings
College of the Albemarle- Dare County Dare County Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy VA Institute of Marine Sciences

Wild horses in Ocracoke ‘safe and accounted for’ after Hurricane Dorian

OBX

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — Wild horses on islands along the North Carolina coast have been accounted for following Hurricane Dorian.

Every hurricane that hits raises concerns for the wild horses, who are left exposed to heavy rains and lashing winds of the storms.

PREVIOUS: OBX wild horses equipped to ride out Hurricane Dorian

On Thursday — as Dorian approached — several horses could be seen swimming to higher ground at the Rachel Carson Reserve, which is on an island that is visible from Beaufort, North Carolina.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon that the reserve’s horses are “all are present and accounted for.”

The fund cited the nonprofit group Outer Banks Forever in a post later Saturday evening that said all Ocracoke ponies were safe.

#HurricaneDorianLooking at these beautiful ponies it’s hard to imagine the storm that passed through just a few days…

Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories