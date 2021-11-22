Who is stealing signs at Cape Hatteras National Seashore?

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials from Cape Hatteras National Seashore are currently investigating incidents of signs being stolen on the property.

In a recent post on social media, officials say they need help catching whoever has been taking the safety signs on Seashore property over the last several weeks.

In the post, officials noted how Seashore employees noticed that several signs have been taken from Buxton Beach Access and the beach near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.



One of the signs stolen include a submerged hazard sign previously located near the Buxton jetties.

Other stolen signs include:

A reserved handicap parking sign

A Dare County Community Crime Line sign

An Outer Banks National Scenic Byway sign (stolen several months ago)

A speed limit sign

“No parking” signs and severa regulatory signs

In addition to the signs, officials noted how decorative rope, previously strung through parking bollards at new parking areas on Hatteras Island, have been cut and stolen.

Members of local law enforcement have been made aware of the incidents and are now conducting an investigation.

Visitors and residents who may have been in the area and happened to observe any suspicious activity or may have seen any social media posts related to the theft of the items can submit tips to Mike Henry at mike_henry@nps.gov or call 252-475-9006.