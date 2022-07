DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are urging people to conserve water after a water main break Thursday morning.

It’s affecting Duck, Southern Shores and Martins Point areas the Dare County Water Department reports

It’s unclear what caused the break, but crews are working on repairs. There’s no timetable for when it’ll be restored at this time.

The Town of Duck says NC 12 is currently closed north of the 158 intersection to Chicahauk.