WATCH: Coast Guard lifts injured crew member off ship near OBX

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Early Sunday morning, the Coast Guard was called to rescue an injured crew member from a ship nearly 60 miles off the coast of Hatteras.
According to military officials, Coast Guard District Five Command Center in Portsmouth received a call about 4 a.m. on Sunday that a woman on the ship Ivar Reefer had seriously injured her hand in the engine room.
The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City to lift the woman off the ship.
She was transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.
