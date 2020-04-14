WATCH: Coast Guard helicopter rescues 2 adults and child from grounded sailboat in OBX

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two adults and a 10-year-old from a grounded sailboat in the Outer Banks Sunday night.

A 24-foot sailboat ran aground on Brant Island Shoals, North Carolina. They contacted the Coast Guard just before 9 p.m.

A 45-foot response boat responded to the sailboat, but once at the scene, realized the water was too shallow to safely reach the boat. Weather conditions were also deteriorating.

The Coast Guard then launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to rescue the three from the sailboat.

The helicopter successfully took the three off the boat and took themto Elizabeth City.

The Coast Guard says there were no injures.

