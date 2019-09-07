Video: Good Samaritan rescues cat during Hurricane Dorian in OBX

FRISCO, NC (NBC) — A good Samaritan in North Carolina saved a very scared kitty cat in the middle of hurricane Dorian Friday.

As hurricane Dorian battered North Carolina’s Outer Banks Friday, many people stayed behind to ride out the storm.

Victoria Williams was at her home in Frisco on Hatteras Island when she saw an animal in distress.

A very scared cat was clinging for its life on a fence next to her house, trying to avoid falling into the flood waters below.

Fighting against the strong winds, Williams bravely ventured out into the high water to rescue the furry feline.

She was able to wrap the cat in a towel and carry it safely back up to her home.

Well done, Victoria!