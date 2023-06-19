MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – A 28-foot vessel marooned on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore near the northeast entrance to Hatteras village Sunday morning.

The National Park Service reported that the boating vessel “Carol-ina” was found in the early hours Sunday morning, and that none of the four passengers was injured.

They are currently working with the boat’s owner to remove it from the area.

NPS photo

According to the National Park Service’s website, beached boats are commonplace on the shore of Cape Hatteras.

Historically, Cape Hatteras National Seashore is referred to as “The Graveyard of the Atlantic”, as water and weather conditions are so variable that many boat captains have difficulty navigating the treacherous waters.

The National Park services is working to remove the vessel as soon as possible to ensure the safety of the marine life in the area.