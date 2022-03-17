MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Vandals have been targeting bathrooms at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore over the past few months.

“We appreciate the support of the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department and North Carolina Department of Transportation during the Seashore’s investigation of these crimes,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “While some of the acts of vandalism may seem minor, they cumulatively have led to a significant burden on maintenance staff and provide negative experiences for visitors to Ocracoke Island.”

According to officials with the National Park Service, rangers have discovered six separate incidents at restrooms near the Ocracoke Island Discovery Center.

Over the past seven months, vandals have destroyed handrails, toilets and door locks. They have also ripped soap and toilet paper dispensers off walls, as well as broken the door frame.

Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Those with information are asked to contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip at www.nps.gov/isb.