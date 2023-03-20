RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — A missing boat used by the U.S. Navy for training was recovered in the Outer Banks.

According to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, a vessel known as a Polyethylene Towed Target was retrieved from Austin’s South Island Seafood & Vacuum Packing in Rodanthe on March 16.

The unmanned boat is used in live-fire training for sailors aboard Navy ships and aircraft. According to officials, the boat floats freely with an anchor or gets towed behind another boat.

The specific boat recently retrieved was lost during a naval training exercise back in February about 75 miles off the coast of Norfolk. Officials added that the occurrence is uncommon since only three such boats have been lost in the past 18 years.

The U.S. Navy is now working to return the target back to service.