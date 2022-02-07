Two white sharks spotted swimming off Outer Banks

GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 08: A Great White Shark swims in Shark Alley near Dyer Island on July 8, 2010 in Gansbaai, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

OUTER BANKS, Va. (WAVY) — Not one, but two white sharks are swimming off the Outer Banks.

According to shark trackers from Ocearch, a 12-foot female shark named “ACK” is currently hanging out near Salvo.



Near Avon, a 12-foot, and nearly 1,000-pound male shark named “Ironbound” was pinged swimming around Cape Hatteras National Seashore.



Biologists tag and track hundreds of sharks to track their eating and migratory patterns. The non-profit organization aims to educate citizens as well as help scientists obtain data in the ocean.

Back in November, white shark “Santiago” was spotted off the coast of Norfolk.

To check out the awesome research from Ocearch and view their tagged sharks and other animals around the world, click here.