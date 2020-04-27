Two Virginia men arrested on drug charges after driving through Dare Co. checkpoint

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men from Virginia were arrested on drug charges after being caught at a checkpoint in Dare County after midnight.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says an A-District deputy was working the checkpoint at the Wright Memorial Bridge on Thursday, April 23, when a vehicle came through around 1 a.m. with fours Virginia residents.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly could not produce a valid driver’s license and was asked to pull over to the side of the road.

While the deputy was conducting an investigation, authorities say a Nags Head Police K-9 caught a whiff of a controlled substance inside the vehicle which then led to a search.

Reports say numerous controlled substances were found and the occupants were run for warrants, one of which had two out of Dare County.

35-year-old Curtis Matthew Young of Suffolk was charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, both of which are felonies, and was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

31-year-old Virginia Beach resident Robert James Perry Jr. was charged with a misdemeanor possession of a scheduled III controlled substance, served with failing to wear a seat belt, driving with a revoked license, and was released on a $3,000 secured bond.

 The other two occupants were also from Virginia and were turned around at the checkpoint.

  • Robert Perry (Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Curtis Young (Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

