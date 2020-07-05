Officials confirm a child and man drowned near Roanoke Island in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people drowned late Sunday morning in the Croatan Sound on Roanoke Island.

Dare County EMS Chief Jennie Collins said EMS received a call about two swimmers in distress near Airport Road around 11 a.m.

The two missing swimmers, a 13-year-old and a 30-year-old male, were located by divers from Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department.

Resuscitation efforts were attempted, but unsuccessful, and both swimmers died at the scene.

The names of both swimmers are not being released at this time.

Latest News