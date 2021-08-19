Two-headed turtle discovered in the Outer Banks

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Park Service discovered a two-headed turtle during a routine nest inspection at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Rangers say they found the turtle on August 16. It was determined that it had good flipper function and seemed to be in overall good health.

The turtle was released into the ocean.

