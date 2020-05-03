Two firefighters suffer heat exhaustion, one dog reported missing after early morning fire in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and a dog was reported missing after flames engulfed a home in Corolla Sunday morning.

According to Currituck County Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Tim Riley, the three-residential home caught fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Sandpiper Road.

Firefighters say the home was located in a pretty remote area which made the fire difficult to handle with no fire hydrants nearby and the road was primarily sand.

After the fire was brought under control, two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, one of which also had a scrape.

One dog from the home is reportedly missing following the fire.

Fire officials say the home was a “total loss,” however there was no exposure to other structures.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo Courtesy – Tom Kallman

(Photo and video courtesy of Tom Kallman)

