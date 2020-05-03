Two firefighters suffer heat exhaustion, one dog reported missing after early morning fire in Corolla

OBX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and a dog was reported missing after flames engulfed a home in Corolla Sunday morning.

According to Currituck County Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Tim Riley, the three-residential home caught fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Sandpiper Road.

Firefighters say the home was located in a pretty remote area which made the fire difficult to handle with no fire hydrants nearby and the road was primarily sand.

After the fire was brought under control, two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, one of which also had a scrape.

One dog from the home is reportedly missing following the fire.

Fire officials say the home was a “total loss,” however there was no exposure to other structures.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo Courtesy – Tom Kallman

(Photo and video courtesy of Tom Kallman)

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories