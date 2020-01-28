Town of Kill Devil Hills debuts beach clean-up baskets

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Town of Kill Devil Hills on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is taking a new approach to keep its beaches clean.

The Town debuted newly-installed “clean-up baskets” this week.

All you have to do is…

✅pick up a basket

✅collect litter on the beach

✅ properly dispose of collected litter in the trashcan

✅ return the basket to its holder

Officials hope beach-goers will grab one before they head down to the sand.

They are currently only available at the Ocean Bay Boulevard beach access at 103 South Virginia Dare Trail, between Labor Day and Memorial Day. The Town says it will consider adding locations and times depending on interest and participation.