Town of Duck to discuss town manager opening Wednesday

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Duck Council will meet Wednesday to discuss Duck’s open town manager position.

It comes just less than two months after former town manager Christopher Layton resigned after being arrested in July and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female.

Joseph Heard has been the interim town manager in the meantime.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the Paul F. Keller Meeting Hall at 1200 Duck Road. To read the full agenda, click here.

