Total positive COVID-19 cases rise to 60 in Dare County

DARE, COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County health officials have says the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county is now 60.

Of the 60 positive cases, 12 are considered active with one individual remaining hospitalized and the other 11 in home isolation.

Of the 60 cases, 29 are residents and 31 are non-residents. Since the last Dare County DHHS Update issued, Friday, June 19, 2020, there have been 16 new positive cases. Of these 16 cases, 2 are residents and 14 are non-residents. The Dare County website has already been updated to reflect all of these cases.

The 2 resident cases are not connected. They are both symptomatic and recovering in home isolation. It is believed these individuals acquired the virus through community spread as neither individual is aware of how they contracted the virus.

A total of 357 appointments have been booked for the COVID-19 Antibody & Diagnostic Testing Event on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Kill Devil Hills.



Currently, there are no appointments available for antibody testing. There are still diagnostic drive-thru testing appointments available.



To schedule an appointment, please call 252.475.5008. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information on testing, please visit www.darenc.com/covidtesting. Details of a second antibody testing clinic will be announced on Wednesday, July 1.

