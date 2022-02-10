Three OBX national park sites see record visits in 2021

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — If you visited a national park site in the Outer Banks in 2021, you weren’t alone. In fact, nearly four million people visited three popular sites through the islands.

“While it has been challenging to accommodate 600,000 more visits than just two years ago, the staff at these three parks are committed to not only maintaining the same visitor experiences as before but improving upon them as much as possible.” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial saw a combined nearly four million visitors in 2021. That is a record number of combined visits.

Officials say that Cape Hatteras National Seashore broke a long-time visitation record and welcomed over three million visitors for the first time ever. That is a 20% increase over 2020 and a 35% increase over the average of the past decade.

In addition, Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s four campgrounds saw a 58% increase in 2021 reservations versus 2020.

At Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Roanoke Island, 293,609 people visited in 2021. Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills hosted 482,192 visitors which is the highest in over a decade.