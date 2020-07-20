‘This is not acceptable’: Young man caught on camera stealing medical supplies from Hatteras Volunteer Fire Department

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hatteras Volunteer Fire Department are asking the community’s help in identifying a young man who was seen allegedly stealing medical supplies.

In a social media post Monday afternoon, officials from the Hatteras Volunteer Fire Department say the young man seen in the photos was caught on camera riding his bike to the Hatteras Volunteer Fire Station, and entering the station through a window shortly after midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say he was then seen going through the apparatus, and stealing medical supplies and some other items two nights in a row.

The fire department is asking anyone who recognizes the young man to contact HVFD or the Dare County Sheriff’s Office Crimeline at 252-475-3111.

Courtesy – Hatteras Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy – Hatteras Volunteer Fire Department

