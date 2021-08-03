‘They are a collapse hazard’: Kill Devil Hills officials warn against digging holes too deep

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Kills Devil Hills are warning residents and tourists from digging deep holes.

In a recent post on social media, members of the Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue posted a photo of a man inside a hole with the top nearly on the level of his head.

“Holes that are dug this deep are hazardous to our patrons, our emergency vehicles, and even sea life,” officials said in the post.

They added that deep holes are considered a collapse hazard can result in serious injury or death.



“If you’re digging, please keep it knee to thigh deep. Remember at the end of your day to refill holes, remove your equipment and dispose of any litter before leaving the beach!”