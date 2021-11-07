Sunset Avenue in Kill Devil Hills to temporarily close Monday

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Drivers in Kill Devil Hills can expect delays and detours on Monday as a portion of Sunset Avenue will be closed due to road improvements.

Officials say Sunset Avenue, at the north side of its intersection with W. Third Street, for utility and roadway improvements. During the closure, through traffic north of the intersection will not be allowed.

Local traffic is encouraged to use Sea Swept Drive or Bay Drive, to Clam Shell Drive to detour around the closure and access the portions of Sunset Avenue north of W. Third Street.

Sunset Avenue will remain open from the north for access to adjacent residences.

The road is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. on Monday.