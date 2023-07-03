OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – A 10 On Your Side spotlight on cuts to the North Carolina Ferry System that has adversely impacted Ocracoke Island’s economy has gotten the attention of that state’s lawmakers.

After our story aired June 15, Ocracoke businessman Bob Chestnut emailed our story to all 49 members of the North Carolina Senate and House Transportation standing committees.

Needless to say, it got legislators’ attention.

“After our meeting, (Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette) said he has an obligation to do as much as he can to get this resolved,” Chestnut said.

There’s a picture of Ocracoke businessman Bob Chestnut and Hyde County Commissioner Randal Mathews in Raleigh at the North Carolina Legislative Building before a meeting with the Secretary of Transportation to fix the ferry dilemma. Several officials from Hyde County were there along with state leaders.

“I think it was a tremendous awareness to him,” Chestnut said.

In June, 10 On Your Side reported there were 36 scheduled ferry departures daily from Hatteras to Ocracoke in 2018. The cutbacks are due in part to fuel costs, and critics argue, the underfunding of the second largest state-run ferry system in the country. Currently, there are 18 departures each day.

In 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. there were 12 scheduled ferry departures. Today, there are only five scheduled.

Chestnut and the other Hyde County leaders told Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette that “it’s about people not getting to the island, not having the fun on vacation they wanted to, and the result of that is the business impact,” Chestnut added.

Cat Peele with the North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division said it is trying to move people to and from Ocracoke Island.

“We are doing everything we can to get people over there with the reduced ferry schedule,” Peele said, “and we are able to run six additional shuttles every day.”

Jamie Kritzer, the assistant director of communications for NCDOT, emailed 10 On Your Side after our first report.

“In April, 132 unscheduled departures ran from Hatteras,” Kritzer said. “When comparing the total scheduled and unscheduled departures, we were able to run 84% of the original planned schedule.”

If Kritzer were looking for that to be impressive, Chestnut begged to differ, saying the 84% figure is not at all impressive, and explained it further with his meeting with Boyette.

“They say, ‘Look at what we accomplished – 84% of the schedule under these conditions,'” Chestnut said. “I look at it as a 16% reduction in the schedule, a 16% reduction in my customers, and I think that is something they understand a little more now.”

And the trickle down effect?

Longer constant lines to get on the available ferries.

It is true.

Boyette is at the will of state legislators to agree on a budget, which was due Saturday.

There is a continuing resolution to keep the previous budget until a new one is voted on.

That budget left the ferry division $2 million short at the end of the last budget year.

We also got this unedited statement from the NCDOT: