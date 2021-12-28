Southern Shores woman accused in overdose death of family member arrested during traffic stop

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman, previously wanted in a family member’s overdose death in southern Shores, has been arrested along with two other people over the weekend.

According to Southern Shores Police, Tahnee Raquel Musick was arrested on Dec. 26. Musick was one of two people charged in the overdose death of Jessica Leigh Musick who died from a drug overdose in 2020.

In late November, authorities charged Elizabeth City resident Christopher Robert Evans with death by distribution, sale, or delivery of heroin. Evans was already in custody for separate charges and currently remains in custody.

Tahnee Musick remained a wanted person until Sunday when Southern Shores Police received several calls from residents reporting seeing her in town.

Officers were sent to S. Dogwood Trail where they a saw vehicle with Musick sitting in the back. Police say Musick initially gave them a fictitious name.



During the investigation, officers learned that the driver, Steven Bass, had a revoked license. The front seat passenger, Aaron Harvell, had an open beer can at his feet.



Musick was arrested and the others were initially detained.



A K9 officer from Nags Head PD alerted police for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers were able to recover several syringes under the driver’s seat along with a set of digital scales, a Ruger LCP 380 caliber pistol in the back seat hidden in a toolbox.



Several syringes, a metal spoon and a container with baggies with powder residue inside were found in Musick’s purse.



Several new Milwaukee brand tools were found in Steven Bass’s backpack in the back seat. The battery-powered tools were later found to be stolen from Home Depot in Kitty Hawk.



Tahnee Raquel Musick was arrested on the arrest warrant from Southern Shores Police and Pasquotank County probation violation along with RDO and possession of paraphernalia. Aaron Harvell was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, Steven Bass was arrested and charged with DWLR and possession of paraphernalia. Steven was charged for stealing the power tools.