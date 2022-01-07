Some roads flooded on Outer Banks, schools on 3-hour delay

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Flooding has led to delays for Dare County Schools on Friday morning.

Cape Hatteras schools, First Flight schools, Nags Head Elementary School and Kitty Hawk Elementary School are all on a three-hour delay, but Manteo schools are on a regular schedule. Dare Schools officials say a decision about canceling school will be made by 8:45 a.m.

Dare deputies have reported 6-8 inches of water on Colington Road at Billy’s Seafood, Colington Cafe, The Blue Crab, Salt Box and TJ’s. There’s also water on the roads on Hatteras Island in Salvo from Otter Way to Colony Drive. The roads are still passable, but drivers should use caution, deputies say.

Water was expected to come up in other areas of Hatteras as well.